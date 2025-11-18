Taheen Modak backs The Independent’s SafeCall campaign as he makes plea to help missing children
- The Independent has launched the SafeCall campaign in partnership with the charity Missing People to support children who go missing in the UK.
- The campaign aims to raise £165,000 to fund a new service designed to be a lifeline for the 70,000 children who go missing annually.
- SafeCall is a new service co-designed and piloted by young people, offering support, safety, and connection to those in crisis.
- Actor Taheen Modak has backed the campaign, highlighting its goal to provide missing children with a choice for a safer and healthier future.
- Donations can be made online or by texting SAFE to 70577, with £10 providing help for one child. Missing People also offers free, confidential support on 116 000.