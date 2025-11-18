Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Taheen Modak backs The Independent’s SafeCall campaign as he makes plea to help missing children

Taheen Modak supports The Independent's SafeCall campaign
  • The Independent has launched the SafeCall campaign in partnership with the charity Missing People to support children who go missing in the UK.
  • The campaign aims to raise £165,000 to fund a new service designed to be a lifeline for the 70,000 children who go missing annually.
  • SafeCall is a new service co-designed and piloted by young people, offering support, safety, and connection to those in crisis.
  • Actor Taheen Modak has backed the campaign, highlighting its goal to provide missing children with a choice for a safer and healthier future.
  • Donations can be made online or by texting SAFE to 70577, with £10 providing help for one child. Missing People also offers free, confidential support on 116 000.
