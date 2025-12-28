Earthquake shakes buildings in Taiwan
- A magnitude 6.6 earthquake, reported as 7 by Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, struck off the island's northeastern coast on Saturday at 11.05pm local time.
- The tremors were felt across Taiwan, including the capital Taipei, where buildings shook, and President William Lai Ching-te urged residents to be alert for aftershocks.
- The epicentre was 70km deep, and while there were no immediate reports of widespread damage or casualties, some isolated incidents like gas leaks and minor building damage occurred.
- Over 3,000 homes in Yilan briefly lost power, and facilities belonging to TSMC, the world's largest chipmaker, were evacuated in Hsinchu.
- Taiwan's weather agency warned of potential aftershocks between magnitude 5.5 and 6.0, though no tsunami alerts were issued for Japan despite "high wave" advisories.