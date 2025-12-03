Thousands gather in Afghan stadium to watch 13-year-old execute relative’s murderer
- The Taliban in Afghanistan oversaw the public execution of a man by a 13-year-old boy, who was a relative of the victims the man was accused of murdering.
- Tens of thousands of men reportedly gathered at a sports stadium in Khost province to witness the medieval-style spectacle.
- The death sentence was confirmed by Afghanistan’s three levels of courts and the supreme leader, after the victims' relatives insisted on the penalty.
- Human rights workers and the UN special rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennet, condemned the public execution as 'inhuman', 'cruel', and contrary to international law.
- This marks the 11th execution carried out under the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Sharia law since they seized power in 2021, a practice also common during their previous rule.