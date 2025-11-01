Tanzania’s president wins election with 98% of vote amid deadly protests
- Samia Suluhu Hassan has been declared the winner of Tanzania’s presidential election, securing 98 per cent of the vote and becoming the nation's first elected female leader.
- Her victory grants her another five-year term, but it amplifies concerns among critics and rights groups regarding a "pattern of repression" in the country.
- The election was marred by widespread, deadly protests, and Hassan's two main rivals, Tundu Lissu and Luhaga Mpina, were prevented from running.
- UN experts previously warned of over 200 enforced disappearances since 2019 and restrictions on freedom of expression, including silencing critical voices.
- The main opposition party, Chadema, labelled the polls a "coronation" and claimed over 700 protest-related deaths, a figure the Tanzanian government disputes.