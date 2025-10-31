Tanzania election labelled a ‘fraud’ as protests turn deadly
- Protests have broken out in Tanzania following general elections, sparked by the exclusion of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's main challengers and claims of widespread repression.
- The United Nations human rights office reported that at least ten people have been killed by security forces during the demonstrations, citing credible sources.
- Hundreds of demonstrators clashed with police in Dar es Salaam, leading to military deployment, an internet shutdown, and an overnight curfew.
- The Tanzanian government has dismissed the unrest as "isolated incidents" while increasing security and restricting movement, with the army head claiming the situation is "controlled".
- The European Parliament has labelled the elections a "fraud", citing an atmosphere of repression, intimidation, and fear, despite provisional results showing President Hassan winning majorities.