No video evidence Tara Reid was ‘drugged’ in hotel bar, say police
- American Pie actress Tara Reid was removed from the DoubleTree hotel at Chicago O’Hare Airport, claiming she had been spiked.
- Rosemont Police reviewed CCTV footage from the hotel bar and found no evidence of anyone tampering with her drink.
- Authorities stated that a bartender covered Reid's drink when she left the bar, which is standard practice.
- Reid reported passing out after one drink and waking up in hospital, firmly believing she was drugged and experiencing severe mental distress.
- Police are awaiting chemical test results from the hospital that treated her, confirming that no criminal act has been identified at this time.