Are Target, Costco and Walmart open on Thanksgiving? The major stores that are closed today
- Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, allowing staff to spend time with family, CEO John Furner announced.
- Walmart will open at 6 a.m. Friday morning for Black Friday.
- Target stores also announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 27.
- Costco is closed on Thursday as well.
- Similarly, TJ Maxx and Best Buy retail stores will also not be open on Thanksgiving Day.