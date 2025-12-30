Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of President JFK, dies at 35
- Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, has died at age 35, just weeks after revealing she had acute myeloid leukemia.
- “Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning,” the JFK Library Foundation wrote in a statement Tuesday. “She will always be in our hearts.”
- Tatiana announced her terminal diagnosis, with a rare Inversion 3 mutation, last month in an essay for The New Yorker titled "A Battle with My Blood."
- She said she was diagnosed in May 2024, shortly after the birth of her second child. She underwent chemotherapy, a successful stem cell transplant from her sister, and participated in clinical trial.
- Schlossberg criticized her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for cutting nearly half a billion dollars from mRNA vaccine research, highlighting its potential application in cancer treatment.