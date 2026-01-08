Sanctioned Russian tanker spotted sailing through English Channel
- A US-sanctioned Russian tanker, the 'Tavian', is currently navigating the English Channel, following the seizure of a similar vessel.
- The 'Tavian' was sanctioned by the US in 2024 for its alleged involvement in the distribution of illicit oil.
- Britain assisted US forces in capturing the Russian-flagged 'Marinera', previously linked to Venezuela, in the North Atlantic on Wednesday.
- Defence Secretary John Healey described the 'Marinera' as having a "nefarious history" and being part of a "Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion".
- The UK supported the operation at the request of US President Donald Trump, as part of international efforts to combat sanctions-busting and shadow shipping.