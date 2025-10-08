Badenoch to pledge tax cuts to boost Tory credibility on economy
- Kemi Badenoch will unveil a "golden rule" for the economy during her speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.
- Under this proposed rule, half of all money saved from government cuts would be allocated to reducing the national deficit.
- The remaining half of the savings would be used for either increased spending or tax reductions, aimed at boosting economic growth.
- Ms Badenoch said the plan was crucial for restoring the Conservatives' economic credibility and criticised Labour's fiscal policies as unsustainable.
- A Labour Party spokesperson dismissed the announcement, saying the Conservatives had failed to apologise for previous economic instability.