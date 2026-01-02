Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

HMRC issues tax return warning as thousands file on Christmas Day

My first Self Assessment tax return
  • Thousands of Self Assessment customers filed their tax returns over the Christmas period, with 4,600 on Christmas Day and 37,435 between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.
  • HMRC is encouraging customers to file their tax returns early, with Chief Customer Officer Myrtle Lloyd advising against leaving it until the last minute.
  • Filing before 30 December offers the option to pay tax through a PAYE tax code and provides more time to explore various payment methods.
  • New services include an HMRC app for payments and reminders, and a digital service allowing eligible High Income Child Benefit Charge claimants to pay via their tax code.
  • Key changes for taxpayers include the upcoming Making Tax Digital for Income Tax from April 2026 and adjustments needed for Capital Gains Tax rates for disposals after October 2024.

