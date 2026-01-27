Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major US bank announces over 50 branch closures across 13 states

Armed suspects rob bank ATM as it's replenished with cash
  • TD Bank is set to close 51 branches across 13 states, primarily on the East Coast, as part of a plan to reduce its retail footprint by 10%.
  • The closures will affect states including Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Washington D.C., North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Vermont.
  • CEO Leo Salom stated that these closures are part of 'reimagining' the bank's retail presence and accelerating investments in digital and mobile capabilities.
  • The bank aims to increase digital acquisition to 50% of total sales and encourage 70% of its customers to utilise digital banking services.
  • This strategy follows previous branch closures and comes despite earlier plans to open 150 new sites, particularly in the Southeast, and a 51% rise in the parent company's shares.
