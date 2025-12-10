Teaching assistant banned after ‘misleading’ statements to students
- Scott Trigg-Turner, a Welsh rugby player and teaching assistant, has been banned from the classroom for making false claims to pupils and colleagues.
- While working at Bassaleg School in Newport in November 2023, he falsely claimed to be a military sniper who had killed people, served in the US Marines, owned a gun, and had the codename 'kill switch'.
- A professional standards panel found Mr Trigg-Turner's comments to "vulnerable and impressionable" pupils were "incorrect and misleading".
- He also provided "inconsistent" explanations regarding the cause of his wheelchair use, including claims it resulted from military service.
- Mr Trigg-Turner has been struck off the Education Workforce Council register indefinitely, with the possibility of applying for reinstatement after two years.