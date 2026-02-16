Teacher who lied about age and credentials to appear ‘more fun’ banned
- Nicolas Martin, a head of sixth form at St Edwards School in Cheltenham, has been indefinitely banned from teaching after lying on job applications.
- He admitted to fabricating documents and providing false information, including claiming to be five years younger than his actual age and, in one instance, saying he was 12 years old.
- Martin falsely stated he held a master's degree from the University of Cambridge, even providing a fabricated certificate, and also claimed to be a magistrate.
- Discrepancies in his applications for head of sixth form and deputy head positions led to an investigation by the school and subsequent referral to the teaching regulation agency.
- During a disciplinary hearing, Martin confessed to his dishonesty, explaining he wanted to appear 'more younger, more dynamic and more fun'.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks