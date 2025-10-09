Lifetime ban for teacher after using classroom object to assault pupil
- A 58-year-old teacher, Farooq Ahmed, has been banned from teaching for life after assaulting pupil at a Bradford academy.
- The incident, which occurred on 24 November 2023 at Oasis Academy Lister Park, involved him hitting one pupil with a ruler and pushing/kicking a chair a second pupil was sitting on.
- West Yorkshire Police issued Mr Ahmed with a conditional caution for assault by beating, and he resigned from his role in January 2024.
- CCTV footage from the classroom contradicted Mr Ahmed's claim that the ruler only "may have brushed" the student's hand, showing a "deliberate flicking movement".
- An investigation by the Teaching Regulation Agency found Mr Ahmed's conduct "fell significantly short of the standards expected", leading to his indefinite prohibition from the profession.