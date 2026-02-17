Teacher lied about Cambridge masters and claimed he was younger than reality
- Nicolas Martin, a head of sixth form at St Edwards School in Cheltenham, has been indefinitely banned from teaching after admitting to lying on job applications.
- He falsely claimed to be five years younger than his actual age and, in one application, stated a birth year that would have made him 12 years old.
- Mr Martin fabricated a University of Cambridge master's degree certificate, despite saying in another application that he had a master's from Lancaster University.
- He also falsely claimed to be a sitting magistrate, using the post-nominal 'JP' in his signature.
- Mr Martin admitted his dishonesty, stating he wanted to appear 'more dynamic and more fun', and must wait two years before he can apply to have his prohibition order set aside.
