Teacher who asked girl to wear school uniform during sex is struck off

South Nottinghamshire Academy where Benjamin Hiscox worked
South Nottinghamshire Academy where Benjamin Hiscox worked (Google Maps)
  • Benjamin Hiscox, a 34-year-old maths teacher, has been banned indefinitely from teaching after engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a girl.
  • The relationship took place between October 2022 and February 2023 while Hiscox was employed at South Nottinghamshire Academy.
  • A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel found that Hiscox asked the girl to wear her school uniform during sex in a hotel room.
  • Further serious findings included Hiscox buying the girl a sex toy, exchanging sexual messages, photos and videos, and providing her with alcohol.
  • The TRA panel deemed Hiscox's behaviour as "sustained" and akin to grooming, resulting in an immediate and permanent prohibition from teaching with no review period.

