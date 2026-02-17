Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Very little’ remains of beloved theatre gutted by blaze

A fireman at the entrance of the historic wood-framed Teatro Sannazaro damaged in a fire in Naples, Italy
A fireman at the entrance of the historic wood-framed Teatro Sannazaro damaged in a fire in Naples, Italy (Reuters)
  • A historic 19th-century theatre in Naples, the Teatro Sannazaro, has been gutted by a fire that spread from a nearby apartment block.
  • The blaze caused extensive damage, including the collapse of its domed roof and devastation of its interior, with fire commander Giuseppe Paduano stating "Very little of the theatre remains."
  • Naples Mayor Gaetano Manfredi believes the fire, which originated in an adjacent building, was accidental, though the exact causes are still under investigation.
  • Twenty-two families were evacuated from surrounding buildings, and four people were hospitalised for smoke inhalation, though no deaths or serious injuries were reported.
  • Manfredi described the loss as "a great sorrow" and "a deep wound" to the city's history and culture, pledging to help the owners rebuild the theatre.
