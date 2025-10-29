Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ted Cruz advises people to ‘ignore’ Marjorie Taylor Greene’s criticisms of Republicans

Ted Cruz advises people to ignore 'liberal' Marjorie Taylor Greene
  • Republican Senator Ted Cruz advised the public to disregard Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent criticisms of their party, suggesting she was becoming “very liberal.”
  • Greene has recently criticized Republicans for failing to produce an affordable healthcare plan during the government shutdown and condemned Israel's actions in Gaza.
  • She also advocated for the release of the Epstein Files and expressed disapproval of House Speaker Mike Johnson's handling of the shutdown.
  • Cruz claimed Greene's shift, particularly her stance on Israel, indicated a move towards liberal policies that do not represent the majority of Americans.
  • Other Republican colleagues, including Speaker Johnson and Senator Bernie Moreno, have also dismissed or challenged Greene's recent positions.
