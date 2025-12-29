Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

32-year-old charged in connection with teen’s death from alcohol consumption

Emergency services at scene after child dies in Hamstreet house fire
  • A New York bartender, Ariel Ceja, 32, has been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old hostess, Maria Cecilia De Jesus-Garcia.
  • De Jesus-Garcia died from complications of acute ethanol intoxication after allegedly being served alcohol by Ceja at Adelita’s Mexican Cocina & Tequila in Victor on Aug. 4, 2024.
  • The incident occurred after the restaurant closed, with a police investigation, including surveillance footage, leading to Ceja's arrest on December 18.
  • Ceja faces charges of criminally negligent homicide, a felony, and unlawful dealing with a child, a misdemeanor.
  • He is currently held at Ontario County Jail and is scheduled for arraignment next month.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in