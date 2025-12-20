Teen falls to her death exploring building where hit TV series was filmed
- A 19-year-old woman, Leah Palmirotto, died after falling from an abandoned Emory University building in DeKalb County, Georgia Friday, police say.
- The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at the Briarcliff Building A, where she was exploring with friends.
- The Briarcliff Building is widely recognized for its appearance as Hawkins National Laboratory in the Netflix series Stranger Things where secret experiments on paranormal phenomena open a gateway to the Upside Down, sparking the show’s supernatural events.
- Authorities believe the group gained entry to the five-story building, which was formerly the Georgia Mental Health Institute, by climbing over a chain-link fence before Palmirotto’s death.
- Emory University police have taken over the investigation and the university confirmed increased security and no-trespassing signs at the site, which is slated for demolition to make way for a senior housing complex.