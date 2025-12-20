Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Teen falls to her death exploring building where hit TV series was filmed

The building was one of over 40 Emory properties available for film rentals, though its listing was removed Friday (file)
The building was one of over 40 Emory properties available for film rentals, though its listing was removed Friday (file) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A 19-year-old woman, Leah Palmirotto, died after falling from an abandoned Emory University building in DeKalb County, Georgia Friday, police say.
  • The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at the Briarcliff Building A, where she was exploring with friends.
  • The Briarcliff Building is widely recognized for its appearance as Hawkins National Laboratory in the Netflix series Stranger Things where secret experiments on paranormal phenomena open a gateway to the Upside Down, sparking the show’s supernatural events.
  • Authorities believe the group gained entry to the five-story building, which was formerly the Georgia Mental Health Institute, by climbing over a chain-link fence before Palmirotto’s death.
  • Emory University police have taken over the investigation and the university confirmed increased security and no-trespassing signs at the site, which is slated for demolition to make way for a senior housing complex.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in