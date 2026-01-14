Teenager found shot dead in Chipotle bathroom as police hunt three suspects
- A 16-year-old boy, Khyon Smith-Tate, was discovered fatally shot in the bathroom of a Chipotle restaurant near Temple University in North Philadelphia on Monday evening.
- Police stated that Smith-Tate was with three other teenagers, and he and another minor had asked for the bathroom keys shortly before his body was found by employees.
- Authorities are actively searching for three suspects, believed to be aged between 16 and 17, who remain at large following the fatal shooting.
- One spent shell casing from a semi-automatic weapon was recovered from the scene, but the gun has not been found, and the motive behind the incident is currently unknown.
- Temple University, Chipotle, and Smith-Tate's school, Imhotep Institute Charter High School, have all issued statements expressing their condolences.