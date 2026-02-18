Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teen rescued from bridge after TikTok stunt goes wrong

A teenage boy has been rescued after falling 50 feet into a shaft on a New York City bridge during a TikTok stunt that reportedly went horribly wrong
A teenage boy has been rescued after falling 50 feet into a shaft on a New York City bridge during a TikTok stunt that reportedly went horribly wrong (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • A teenage boy was rescued after falling 50 feet into a shaft on New York City's Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge.
  • The 16-year-old, reportedly from Lynbrook, Long Island, is believed to have fallen during a TikTok stunt and was trapped for approximately three hours.
  • Seventy-five first responders from the FDNY and EMS conducted a complex confined-space operation to extract him from the bridge's buttress.
  • The boy was transported to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition, but his condition has since stabilized.
  • The incident has drawn attention to the dangers of social media trends, with authorities previously issuing warnings about similar stunts.
