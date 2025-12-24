Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Three charged with sexually assaulting classmate during grad party

3 Chicago area teens charged in sexual assault of classmate at graduation party: prosecutors
3 Chicago area teens charged in sexual assault of classmate at graduation party: prosecutors (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)
  • Three 18-year-olds, Kevin Niemiec, Zachary Mascolo, and Jon Clary II, have been charged with felony sexual assault in an Illinois suburb.
  • The charges relate to an incident between June 14 and 15, where they allegedly sexually assaulted a female classmate in a minivan during a graduation party in Roselle.
  • DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin condemned the alleged actions, highlighting the lasting harm inflicted on the victim.
  • Niemiec was denied pretrial release and faces three counts of criminal sexual assault, while Mascolo and Clary were granted pretrial release with conditions, facing two and three counts respectively.
  • Saint Viator High School clarified that the alleged assault did not occur at a school-sponsored event, stating it was a private gathering after the students had graduated.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in