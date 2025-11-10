Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

City’s water could be cut off at night amid ongoing drought

A car drives over a bridge crossing the dried-up Kan River, west of Tehran, on 9 November
A car drives over a bridge crossing the dried-up Kan River, west of Tehran, on 9 November (AFP/Getty)
  • Iran is experiencing severe nationwide water shortages, endangering over 16 million people as record-low rainfall has left reservoirs critically empty.
  • President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Tehran residents might face water rationing or even evacuation if the drought continues, a statement that drew criticism.
  • Energy Minister Abbas Ali Abadi indicated that water supplies could be cut off at night and excessive consumption penalised, attributing the crisis partly to old infrastructure leakage.
  • Key dams supplying Tehran, such as Latian and Karaj, are operating at less than 10 per cent capacity, with rainfall in the capital at its lowest level in a century.
  • The dire situation extends to other major cities like Mashhad, where dam levels are below three per cent, prompting calls for a 20 per cent reduction in water consumption.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in