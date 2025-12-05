Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The capital city home to millions where the taps are about to run dry

The dried-up Kan River, west of Tehran, as Iran faces severe water shortages
The dried-up Kan River, west of Tehran, as Iran faces severe water shortages (AFP/Getty)
  • Tehran is facing a severe water crisis, with officials warning of a potential 'Day Zero' where the city's taps could run dry due to six years of drought.
  • Rainfall in the Iranian capital has been near zero in the current water year, with the September to November period being the driest in half a century, leading to dangerously low reservoir levels.
  • President Masoud Pezeshkian warned of water rationing and potential evacuation if rainfall does not improve, while officials have also suggested moving the capital as a radical solution.
  • Dam reservoirs supplying Tehran are at their lowest levels in 60 years, with some, like the Latyan and Karaj dams, holding less than 10 per cent of their capacity.
  • Contributing factors to the crisis include a doubling of Tehran's population, a tripling of water consumption, and outdated policies that placed water-intensive industries in arid regions and rely on inefficient agricultural irrigation.
