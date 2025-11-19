Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Family’s horror as mum given 150 chemotherapy cycles – with crippling side-effects

Gayle had radiation therapy before starting the chemo drug
Gayle had radiation therapy before starting the chemo drug (Gayle Bodinnar)
  • Gayle Bodinnar received over 150 cycles of temozolomide chemotherapy for a brain tumour over 12 years, significantly exceeding the NHS protocol of six months and manufacturer's recommendation of 12 months.
  • The excessive treatment left Ms Bodinnar with severe, debilitating side-effects, including extreme fatigue, memory issues, and loss of mobility, drastically reducing her quality of life.
  • She is one of more than 30 patients at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust who allege their lives were destroyed by the overprescribing of this cancer drug.
  • Lawyers Brabners are advocating for an extended independent investigation into the treatment provided under Professor Ian Brown, with the Royal College of Physicians currently conducting a review.
  • Patients, including Ms Bodinnar, are preparing legal action against the Trust, seeking accountability for the alleged medical negligence.
