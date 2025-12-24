Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Family warn of rock pool dangers after tragedy in Tenerife

A natural pool in Los Gigantes being hit by large waves on December 7
A natural pool in Los Gigantes being hit by large waves on December 7 (PA)
  • A Devon family narrowly escaped drowning during a visit to a man-made natural pool in Los Gigantes, Tenerife, on 7 December.
  • Kai Barrington, 42, Sarah Jellard, 39, and their 20-month-old baby were at the popular tourist spot when a series of powerful waves struck.
  • Mr Barrington, an experienced surfer, survived by clinging to the bottom of the pool as waves engulfed it, while Ms Jellard watched from a safer, elevated position.
  • The incident tragically claimed four lives, with another person still unaccounted for, after swimmers were pulled into the ocean.
  • The family is now urging for greater awareness regarding the dangers of such natural pools and better information for tourists about potential hazards and changing weather conditions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in