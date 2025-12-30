Tesco to give out free fruit in 800 UK stores
- Tesco is launching its "Less to pay for 5-a-day" campaign to promote healthier eating.
- For two weeks, from December 30, 2025, to January 13, 2026, children shopping with their families can receive free British-grown apples at checkouts in over 800 large Tesco stores and 119 Click & Collect locations.
- The supermarket expects to give away more than 3 million apples, continuing its expanded Fruit & Veg for Schools programme, which supported 140,000 children last academic year.
- This initiative aims to tackle the low consumption of the recommended five-a-day, as government figures show fewer than 1 in 10 children meet this target.
- The free fruit offer is part of Tesco's wider healthy food campaign running throughout January, featuring offers and recipe inspiration to encourage healthier choices.