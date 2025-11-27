Tesco to stock new vegetable in response to growing demand
- Tesco has reported a significant surge in demand for brightly-coloured vegetables, believed to be linked to a push from nutritionists to “eat the rainbow” for improved health.
- As a direct result of this trend, the supermarket will begin stocking red kale in the coming weeks to meet consumer interest.
- Specific brightly-coloured vegetables have seen substantial increases in demand, with rainbow carrots and pink onions up 100 per cent this autumn, and rainbow chard up 70 per cent.
- Suppliers like A H Worth and TH Clements in Lincolnshire are expanding their cultivation of these colourful vegetable varieties to keep pace with the growing demand.
- Tesco's company nutritionist, Natasha Maynard, emphasised that consuming a variety of coloured fruits and vegetables ensures a diverse intake of essential vitamins and minerals for maintaining good health.