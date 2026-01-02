Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Tesla lost its crown as the world’s biggest electric vehicle maker

  • Tesla has lost its position as the world's bestselling electric vehicle maker, with sales declining for a second consecutive year.
  • The company delivered 1.64 million vehicles in 2025, a 9% decrease from the previous year, while Chinese rival BYD sold 2.26 million vehicles to become the new leader.
  • This decline is attributed to customer backlash over Elon Musk's right-wing politics and intense overseas competition.
  • Fourth-quarter sales of 418,227 vehicles fell short of analyst expectations and may have been impacted by the expiration of a $7,500 tax credit from the Trump administration.
  • Despite the sales downturn, Tesla's stock finished 2025 with an 11% gain, driven by investor optimism for future ventures like robotaxi services and humanoid robots.
