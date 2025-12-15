Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man says wife wants divorce after he drained savings falling for AI scam

Expert warns of festive parcel scam that could 'give criminals a happy Christmas'
  • George Hendricks, a 69-year-old Florida man, reportedly lost $45,000 to scammers impersonating Elon Musk.
  • The scam began after Hendricks engaged with a Facebook group post advertising car giveaways, leading to subsequent communication via Facebook and WhatsApp.
  • Scammers allegedly used an AI-generated deepfake video of Musk to convince Hendricks he had won a car and a cash prize, and later to build trust.
  • Hendricks was instructed to pay $7,500 for car shipping and subsequently sent nearly $37,000 more, ultimately draining his accounts.
  • The incident has caused significant personal distress for Hendricks, with his wife reportedly considering divorce, and underscores a rising trend of deepfake scams, particularly targeting retirees.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in