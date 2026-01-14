Tesla’s self-driving software is going subscription-only
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software will only be available as a monthly subscription after 14 February.
- Currently, Tesla allows its electric vehicle owners in the US to purchase FSD (Supervised) for a one-off payment of $8,000 or a monthly subscription of $99.
- The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating 2.88 million Tesla vehicles with FSD due to over 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and crashes.
- NHTSA is also inquiring about a new driver assistance mode, dubbed 'Mad Max', which reportedly allows vehicles to operate at higher speeds.
- The regulator emphasised that the human driver remains fully responsible for operating the vehicle and complying with all traffic safety laws.