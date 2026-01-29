Tesla is discontinuing two of its best-known cars – here’s why
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the company will cease production of its Model S and Model X vehicles.
- This strategic shift aims to redirect Tesla's focus and resources towards artificial intelligence and robotics.
- The Fremont factory, previously used for these models, will be converted to manufacture Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus.
- Musk envisions Optimus as the 'biggest product of all time,' predicting it will become an 'infinite money glitch' and contribute 80 per cent to Tesla's value, aiming for a $25 trillion valuation by 2050.
- However, experts like MIT roboticist Rodney Brooks express scepticism, deeming the concept of a general-purpose humanoid assistant technologically and economically unfeasible for decades.
