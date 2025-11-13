Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Tesla’s robot could help stop crime, according to Elon Musk

Elon Musk intervenes during Tesla self-drive demonstration
  • Elon Musk has suggested Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot could be used to prevent future crime by monitoring convicted individuals.
  • Musk proposed this as a “more humane form of containment” than prisons, with robots following people to deter further offences.
  • The Optimus robot, unveiled in 2022, is a general-purpose humanoid designed for tasks typically performed by humans, with production expected next year.
  • Musk also speculated about the future possibility of uploading human consciousness to Optimus robots via his Neuralink venture.
  • Separately, Tesla shareholders approved a record-breaking pay package for Mr Musk, potentially worth nearly $1 trillion if performance targets are met.
