How Tesla’s robot could help stop crime, according to Elon Musk
- Elon Musk has suggested Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot could be used to prevent future crime by monitoring convicted individuals.
- Musk proposed this as a “more humane form of containment” than prisons, with robots following people to deter further offences.
- The Optimus robot, unveiled in 2022, is a general-purpose humanoid designed for tasks typically performed by humans, with production expected next year.
- Musk also speculated about the future possibility of uploading human consciousness to Optimus robots via his Neuralink venture.
- Separately, Tesla shareholders approved a record-breaking pay package for Mr Musk, potentially worth nearly $1 trillion if performance targets are met.