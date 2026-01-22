Texas Sen. Ted Cruz seen hopping on flight ahead of catastrophic storm
- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz faced criticism for traveling to California ahead of a severe winter storm expected to hit his home state.
- The incident drew comparisons to his 2021 trip to Cancun during a historic winter storm that caused widespread power outages and deaths in Texas.
- A photo of Cruz boarding a flight, reportedly to Laguna Beach, was widely shared on X, leading to millions of views and numerous mocking comments.
- A spokesperson for Cruz stated the travel was 'pre-planned work travel' and that the senator would return to Texas before the storm's projected impact.
- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of Texas, warning residents to prepare for disruptive weather, including freezing temperatures, ice, and snow.