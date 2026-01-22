Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz seen hopping on flight ahead of catastrophic storm

Mariachi band plays outside Ted Cruz’s home after Cancun trip
  • Texas Sen. Ted Cruz faced criticism for traveling to California ahead of a severe winter storm expected to hit his home state.
  • The incident drew comparisons to his 2021 trip to Cancun during a historic winter storm that caused widespread power outages and deaths in Texas.
  • A photo of Cruz boarding a flight, reportedly to Laguna Beach, was widely shared on X, leading to millions of views and numerous mocking comments.
  • A spokesperson for Cruz stated the travel was 'pre-planned work travel' and that the senator would return to Texas before the storm's projected impact.
  • The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of Texas, warning residents to prepare for disruptive weather, including freezing temperatures, ice, and snow.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in