TfL ad banned for reinforcing racial stereotypes
- An advert for Transport for London's (TfL) 'Act Like a Friend' campaign has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).
- The Facebook ad, part of a campaign against sexual harassment and hate crime, depicted a black male verbally harassing a young girl, accompanied by a white male friend.
- A viewer complained that the advert was irresponsible, harmful and offensive for perpetuating negative racial stereotypes about black teenage boys.
- The ASA ruled that the ad, when seen in isolation, reinforced a harmful stereotype about black men as perpetrators of threatening behaviour, deeming it irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence.
- TfL apologised, stating the ad was a shortened version of a longer, diverse film, and confirmed they would no longer use the specific advert, committing to uphold ASA standards.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks