Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

TfL ad banned for reinforcing racial stereotypes

TFL 'Report it to Stop it' campaign encourages victims of unwanted sexual behaviour to report offenders
  • An advert for Transport for London's (TfL) 'Act Like a Friend' campaign has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).
  • The Facebook ad, part of a campaign against sexual harassment and hate crime, depicted a black male verbally harassing a young girl, accompanied by a white male friend.
  • A viewer complained that the advert was irresponsible, harmful and offensive for perpetuating negative racial stereotypes about black teenage boys.
  • The ASA ruled that the ad, when seen in isolation, reinforced a harmful stereotype about black men as perpetrators of threatening behaviour, deeming it irresponsible and likely to cause serious offence.
  • TfL apologised, stating the ad was a shortened version of a longer, diverse film, and confirmed they would no longer use the specific advert, committing to uphold ASA standards.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in