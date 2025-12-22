Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

TGI Fridays set to appoint administrators for second time in a month

TGI Fridays has 49 restaurants across the UK
TGI Fridays has 49 restaurants across the UK (Getty Images)
  • Liberty Bar and Restaurant Group, the operator of TGI Fridays in the UK, has filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators for the second time this month.
  • The initial notice was filed on 19 December, following a previous administration filing two weeks prior.
  • This move aims to provide the company with more time to secure a rescue deal and assess options for its long-term future.
  • The legal process temporarily halts debt collection and grants an additional 10 days to find a new buyer or investment.
  • All 49 TGI Fridays restaurants across the UK, which employ over 2,000 staff, are expected to continue operating as normal over the Christmas period.
