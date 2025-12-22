TGI Fridays set to appoint administrators for second time in a month
- Liberty Bar and Restaurant Group, the operator of TGI Fridays in the UK, has filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators for the second time this month.
- The initial notice was filed on 19 December, following a previous administration filing two weeks prior.
- This move aims to provide the company with more time to secure a rescue deal and assess options for its long-term future.
- The legal process temporarily halts debt collection and grants an additional 10 days to find a new buyer or investment.
- All 49 TGI Fridays restaurants across the UK, which employ over 2,000 staff, are expected to continue operating as normal over the Christmas period.