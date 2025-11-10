Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Latest on fragile Thailand Cambodia peace deal as troops injured

Trump says working on Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire 'more fun' than playing golf
  • Thailand announced it would cease all activities agreed under its US-brokered ceasefire with Cambodia.
  • This decision followed a land mine explosion on Monday that injured two Thai soldiers in the disputed border region.
  • Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that hostility had not decreased and that all truce actions would halt until Thailand's demands were met.
  • The ceasefire, signed last month after a five-day conflict, included Thailand releasing 18 Cambodian soldiers and both nations removing weapons and land mines.
  • Thailand will postpone the release of the captured Cambodian soldiers, accusing Cambodia of obstructing mine clearance and laying new mines, which Cambodia denies.
