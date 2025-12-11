Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

First civilian deaths as fighting intensifies on Thai-Cambodian border

Trump says he is 'going to make a phone call' to stop the war between Thailand and Cambodia
  • Renewed heavy fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border has resulted in the deaths of three Thai civilians, marking the first non-combatant fatalities in the escalated conflict.
  • The hostilities reignited after a Sunday skirmish, breaking a ceasefire brokered in July by US President Donald Trump, which had temporarily halted previous intense clashes.
  • Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced from their homes on both sides, seeking refuge, while both nations report significant military and civilian casualties.
  • Thai and Cambodian forces are engaged in artillery and rocket exchanges, with Thailand reporting a Cambodian assault and responding in kind, including destroying a crane near the Preah Vihear temple.
  • Mr Trump expressed confidence in his ability to persuade both sides to stop fighting again, though Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has vowed to continue until Thailand's sovereignty is assured.
