Trump peace deal falls apart after soldier killed in fighting on Thailand-Cambodia border

Trump says working on Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire 'more fun' than playing golf
  • Renewed fighting erupted between Cambodia and Thailand on Wednesday along their disputed border, resulting in one death and several injuries.
  • This violence shattered a fragile US-brokered ceasefire, following Thailand's suspension of a peace deal on 10 November after four of its soldiers were injured by a landmine.
  • Both nations accused each other of initiating the conflict, with Cambodia claiming Thai troops opened fire and Thailand stating its soldiers fired warning shots in self-defence.
  • The latest clashes occurred a day after Thailand demanded an apology from Cambodia for allegedly laying new landmines, a claim Cambodia denies.
  • Tensions have been high since a five-day conflict in July, which killed at least 48 people and displaced 300,000, and the border dispute has existed for over a century.
