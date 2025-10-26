Cambodia and Thailand sign ‘peace deal’ to end border conflict
- U.S. President Donald Trump hailed a "historic" ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, as an expansion of the peace deal to end their border conflict was signed at the annual Asean summit in Malaysia.
- The agreement mandates both nations to cease all hostilities, release at least 18 Cambodian prisoners of war, and begin removing heavy weapons from their border.
- Trump used the threat of higher tariffs against both countries to compel them to agree to end the conflict, which had resulted in dozens of deaths and hundreds of thousands displaced.
- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed the expanded deal, with Manet thanking Trump for his "decisive lead".
- The deal follows the worst border clashes in a decade between the Southeast Asian neighbours in July, which killed nearly 40 people and displaced many.