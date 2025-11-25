Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Record rainfall sees Thailand deploy relief to victims

A fire truck is submerged in floodwaters in Songkhla province, southern Thailand,
A fire truck is submerged in floodwaters in Songkhla province, southern Thailand, (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • Severe flooding in southern Thailand has resulted in 13 fatalities, with relentless heavy rain devastating the region.
  • The widespread disaster has submerged nine Thai provinces and eight states in neighbouring Malaysia, affecting an estimated 1.9 million people in Thailand alone.
  • The Thai Navy has launched a significant relief operation, deploying the aircraft carrier Chakri Naruebet and a flotilla of 14 boats to deliver medical personnel, essential supplies, and field kitchens.
  • Hat Yai, Thailand's fifth-largest city, has experienced its worst flooding in 15 years, with record rainfall leading to widespread evacuations and appeals for help from stranded residents.
  • Over 18,500 people have been evacuated to relief centres in Malaysia, where authorities are providing maximum support, and the floods are also expected to impact Thailand's rubber industry.
