Dozens of tigers die as virus hits Thai tourist attractions
- Thailand is facing a severe disease outbreak that has killed at least 72 captive tigers at wildlife parks in the northern province of Chiang Mai.
- The majority of deaths, totalling 72, occurred between 8 and 19 February at Tiger Kingdom Mae Taeng and Tiger Kingdom Mae Rim, major tourist attractions where holidaymakers can touch and have photos taken with the felines.
- Preliminary tests by livestock officials confirmed feline parvovirus as the primary infection, with canine distemper virus and Mycoplasma bacteria also detected in the deceased tigers.
- Authorities have temporarily closed Tiger Kingdom Mae Rim, restricted access to both facilities, and are disinfecting enclosures while relocating surviving tigers for monitoring and vaccination.
- Officials suggest that inbreeding among captive tigers may have weakened their immune systems, making them more susceptible to the highly contagious and often fatal diseases.
