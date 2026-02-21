Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dozens of tigers die as virus hits Thai tourist attractions

Tigers play in an enclosure at Tiger Kingdom in Mae Rim, Thailand
Tigers play in an enclosure at Tiger Kingdom in Mae Rim, Thailand (Getty Images)
  • Thailand is facing a severe disease outbreak that has killed at least 72 captive tigers at wildlife parks in the northern province of Chiang Mai.
  • The majority of deaths, totalling 72, occurred between 8 and 19 February at Tiger Kingdom Mae Taeng and Tiger Kingdom Mae Rim, major tourist attractions where holidaymakers can touch and have photos taken with the felines.
  • Preliminary tests by livestock officials confirmed feline parvovirus as the primary infection, with canine distemper virus and Mycoplasma bacteria also detected in the deceased tigers.
  • Authorities have temporarily closed Tiger Kingdom Mae Rim, restricted access to both facilities, and are disinfecting enclosures while relocating surviving tigers for monitoring and vaccination.
  • Officials suggest that inbreeding among captive tigers may have weakened their immune systems, making them more susceptible to the highly contagious and often fatal diseases.
