Tourists seriously injured after horror train crash in Thailand
- A packed six-carriage train was struck by a locomotive at Wang Yen Railway station in Kanchanaburi, western Thailand, on Saturday evening.
- Dozens of people were injured in the collision, with 13 passengers hospitalised, four seriously, and another 20 sustaining minor injuries.
- The incident occurred during a routine coupling operation when the locomotive's brakes reportedly failed as it reversed into the stationary train.
- The impact shattered train windows, tore seats from their fixtures, and damaged multiple carriages, with one tourist describing being "thrown about" the carriage.
- State Railway of Thailand officials are investigating the locomotive's mechanical systems and coupling procedures, with final injury figures still subject to change.