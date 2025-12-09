Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tourists seriously injured after horror train crash in Thailand

A train was struck by a locomotive
A train was struck by a locomotive (State Railway of Thailand )
  • A packed six-carriage train was struck by a locomotive at Wang Yen Railway station in Kanchanaburi, western Thailand, on Saturday evening.
  • Dozens of people were injured in the collision, with 13 passengers hospitalised, four seriously, and another 20 sustaining minor injuries.
  • The incident occurred during a routine coupling operation when the locomotive's brakes reportedly failed as it reversed into the stationary train.
  • The impact shattered train windows, tore seats from their fixtures, and damaged multiple carriages, with one tourist describing being "thrown about" the carriage.
  • State Railway of Thailand officials are investigating the locomotive's mechanical systems and coupling procedures, with final injury figures still subject to change.
