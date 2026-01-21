Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thai temple issues stern warning to tourists about their clothing

Green jungle surrounds the Wat Pha Lat temple on Doi Suthep mountain
Green jungle surrounds the Wat Pha Lat temple on Doi Suthep mountain (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Wat Pha Lat, a 14th-century Buddhist temple in Chiang Mai, Thailand, has warned foreign tourists against disrespectful behaviour, including performing gymnastics and yoga in revealing clothing.
  • The temple, known as the “hidden temple” issued the warning after images of tourists sunbathing in bikinis and performing acro-yoga sparked local backlash.
  • In a Facebook post, the temple clarified it is a sacred sanctuary, not a recreational park or gym, and urged visitors to respect its status as an active place of worship.
  • Authorities stated that if such inappropriate behaviour continues, the temple administration will be forced to permanently close the site to tourists.
  • This incident follows similar efforts in other Asian destinations, such as Bali issuing new guidelines for tourists and a Japanese shrine restricting access due to visitor disrespect.
