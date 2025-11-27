Why millions of Thanksgiving meals will be served differently today
- Approximately 12 percent of American adults are currently using GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic or Wegovy, which are known to curb appetite.
- Users like Morgan Williams, who lost 70 pounds, find they get full much faster, significantly changing their eating habits during large holiday meals like Thanksgiving.
- Williams plans to take small portions of traditional dishes to avoid upsetting family, but anticipates not eating much due to her reduced appetite.
- There is a perceived stigma surrounding GLP-1 medications, causing anxiety for users about potential comments from family members during holiday gatherings.
- Experts advise family members to refrain from commenting on a loved one's reduced appetite, highlighting that food is a cultural language and holidays can be stressful for those managing their relationship with food.