How much this year’s Thanksgiving dinner will cost you
- The estimated cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for ten people in the US will be $55.18 this year, marking a 5% decrease from the previous year and the third consecutive annual drop.
- Despite the recent fall, the overall cost remains 13 per cent higher than in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent inflation surge.
- The main driver for the saving is a 16.3 per cent reduction in the price of turkey, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual survey.
- However, approximately half of the typical holiday meal items, including frozen peas (+17.2 per cent) and sweet potatoes (+37 per cent), have become more expensive than last year.
- Food costs are a major political issue in the US, with Donald Trump recently reversing tariffs on hundreds of imported food items after his party's losses in recent elections.