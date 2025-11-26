Severe storms cancel flights on busiest Thanksgiving travel days for years
- This Thanksgiving holiday period is expected to be the busiest for travel in nearly 15 years, with over 360,000 flights scheduled and 82 million people on the move.
- More than 5,000 flights across the US were delayed or cancelled on Monday and Tuesday due to widespread severe weather conditions.
- Storms, including massive thunderstorms in the South and heavy snow in the Intermountain West and Midwest, are significantly disrupting travel plans nationwide.
- Around 73 million people are forecast to travel by road, with this number potentially increasing if air travellers opt to drive instead.
- Regional impacts include power outages in Alabama, a tornado in Houston, warnings for heavy snow in Minnesota and Michigan, and potential flooding in the Pacific Northwest.