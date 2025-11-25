White House turkeys enjoy VIP hotel stay ahead of pardoning holiday tradition
- Turkeys Gobble and Waddle were treated to a luxury VIP hotel stay at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC.
- The birds arrived from North Carolina on Monday, 24 November, ahead of the White House Thanksgiving pardon.
- They are scheduled to be pardoned by Donald Trump on Tuesday, 25 November, as part of the annual holiday ceremony.
- This national tradition, which has been observed for over three decades, spares the turkeys from the Thanksgiving table.
- Following their pardon, Gobble and Waddle will be sent to farms where they will be protected and looked after.